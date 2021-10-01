Entertainment News Roundup: Legendary electric guitar inventor Les Paul's personal Gibson up for auction; Singer Gloria Estefan reveals sexual abuse at age 9 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Legendary electric guitar inventor Les Paul's personal Gibson up for auction

A guitar that helped launch rock'n'roll will be for sale on Oct. 13, when Christie's in New York auctions inventor Les Paul's own personal guitar bearing his name. The "Number One" guitar, the earliest approved production model of the famed Gibson Les Paul electric guitar, is being sold by his son Gene. It is estimated to be worth between $100,000 and $150,000, Christie's says.

Singer Gloria Estefan reveals sexual abuse at age 9

Latin singer Gloria Estefan has revealed that she was sexually abused at the age of 9 by a music teacher who was part of her family. The "Turn the Beat Around" singer spoke for the first time about the abuse on an episode of "Red Table Talk: The Estefans" that was released on Facebook Watch on Thursday.

Drawings by boxing legend Muhammad Ali up for auction

A rare collection of sketches and paintings by American boxer Muhammad Ali - who loved to draw between fights - is going up for auction in New York next week. The 24-piece collection, many of them in cartoon style and some of them signed, reflect Ali's interest in religion and social justice, but there are also some that pictures him in the ring.

From Bond to 'Macbeth': Daniel Craig to return to Broadway stage

Bond star Daniel Craig has chosen his next act. The British actor, whose fifth turn as the British secret service agent had its world premiere in London on Tuesday, is to play the ambitious and murderous "Macbeth" on Broadway next year, producers said on Wednesday.

Breakthrough COVID-19 cases cited for cancellation of 'Aladdin' Broadway performance

A COVID-19 outbreak within Disney's stage show "Aladdin" prompted an 11th-hour cancellation of Wednesday evening's performance, one night after the production joined the return of Broadway's biggest musicals from a pandemic-induced hiatus. In a notice posted on Twitter shortly before the curtain was due to go up, producers said testing protocols had detected an unspecified number of "breakthrough" infections among vaccinated members of the "Aladdin" company at The New York Amsterdam Theatre.

While Britney Spears rejoices, her father's attorney calls conservator suspension 'wrong'

A lawyer for Jamie Spears on Thursday denounced a Los Angeles judge's decision to suspend him as conservator of his daughter Britney Spears' $60 million estates. LA Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny removed Jamie Spears from the role on Wednesday and set a November court date to consider whether to terminate the 13-year-old legal arrangement. The judge replaced him temporarily with an accountant suggested by Britney Spears' attorney.

Lethal kids games drive viral fame of Netflix series "Squid Game"

The hit Netflix series "Squid Game" from South Korea has gone viral across the world and online by morphing childhood games popular before the digital era such as "Red Light, Green Light" into deadly survival challenges. The playground game where players stop and go at a tagger's command is one of six kids games with fatal consequences depicted in the gory thriller named after a South Korean variation of tag played in the 1970s and 80s using a board drawn in the dirt. In the "Red Light, Green Light" episode, the show's first, players are shot for failing to stand still at the red light call.

Balmain celebrates designer anniversary with live show

French fashion house Balmain celebrated the 10-year anniversary of creative director Olivier Rousteing's tenure with a catwalk show featuring a host of celebrity models including Naomi Campbell, former French First Lady Carla Bruni, Milla Jovovich and Natalia Vodianova. Models strutted down the stage of a packed music hall on the Seine River in deconstructed garments slit to show patches of bare skin, draped with chains and layered with bold-shouldered jackets or trench coats that swept the floor.

Britney Spears 'on cloud nine' after father suspended from conservatorship

The conservatorship that has controlled the life of Britney Spears for 13 years neared a possible end on Wednesday after a judge suspended her father, and the pop super-star said later that she was "on cloud 9 right now." At a contentious three-hour hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny removed Jamie Spears from oversight of his daughter's $60 million estates and set a November date to discuss whether to terminate the entire arrangement.

Disney resolves dispute with Scarlett Johansson over 'Black Widow' movie

Walt Disney Co and actress Scarlett Johansson have resolved their legal dispute stemming from the release of her Marvel superhero movie "Black Widow," the company and the performer said jointly on Thursday. Terms of the settlement between Disney and Johansson's Periwinkle Entertainment company were not disclosed.

