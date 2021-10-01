Kamal Haasan, Vikram Prabhu, others remember Sivaji Ganesan on 93rd birth anniversary

On legendary Tamil star Sivaji Ganesan's 93rd birth anniversary, actors Kamal Haasan, Vikram Prabhu and several other fans paid their tribute on social media. Taking to his Twitter handle on Friday, Haasan shared a throwback picture of himself with the late actor and wrote a message to honour his memory.

Haasan's tweet loosely translates to: "He who saw the pinnacle of the performing arts. The golden age of cinema. Who is timeless in the hearts of the people. Shivaji Ganesan, the artist of eternity. My prayers on his birthday." Vikram Prabhu, who is Sivaji Ganesan's grandson, shared the Google Doodle in honour of the veteran actor and wrote, "Here is the #Googledoodle honouring the Legend #SivajiGanesan on his 93rd birthday. Appreciate the people from Google India and their guest artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi for the doodle art. Another proud moment! Love him and miss him more every year!"

Cinematographer P. C. Sreeram shared a picture of the late actor on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Blessed to capture him in Devarmagan. Beautiful memories and great learning in the process.." Several fans also shared pictures, movie clips and screenshots of the Google doodle, remembering the actor.

Earlier today, CM MK Stalin paid floral tribute to the veteran actor at Sivaji Ganesan Memorial in Chennai. Born on October 1, 1928, in Villupuram, in the then South Arcot district of Tamil Nadu, Sivaji Ganesan is considered one of the finest Indian actors of all time.

He had worked in over 250 films in a career spanning over four decades. 'Veerapandiya Kattabomman', 'Parasakthi', 'Karnan', and 'Thevar Magan' are some of his memorable films. Sivaji Ganesan passed away on July 21, 2001, due to long-standing heart problems and respiratory troubles. (ANI)

