Britney Spears goes on vacation with Sam Asghari after conservatorship hearing

Singer-songwriter Britney Spears is in a celebratory mood after her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as the conservator of her estate.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 15:34 IST
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Singer-songwriter Britney Spears is in a celebratory mood after her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as the conservator of her estate. As per E! News, the singer is celebrating her legal win by going on a seaside vacation with her beau Sam Asghari.

According to a source close to the Spears family, she's "thrilled" that, after 13 years, her dad will no longer be involved in her business affairs: "She's excited for the future and grateful that she has received so much support." The source said that Britney was "nervous" ahead of the hearing because she "didn't know how it would go." To cope with the nerves, she and Asghari took off for an intimate getaway.

"She was having a hard time this week managing stress and thought it would be a good idea to get out of town and take a vacation with Sam. They were able to leave town before the hearing and it all worked out," the insider explained. As the source put it, "Britney is ecstatic about the results of the hearing."

The insider noted that her mom, who divorced Jamie in 2002 after three decades together, is delighted by the news as well. "Lynne is very happy for her too. She has wanted this for so long and it's been hard seeing Britney so unhappy. She just wants her daughter to be happy," the source added. Her father, on the other hand, called the ruling "disappointing" in a statement from his lawyer on September 30, obtained by E! News.

"For thirteen years, [Mr. Spears] has tried to do what is in [Britney's] best interests, whether as a conservator or her father," it read. "For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required. For Mr. Spears, this also meant biting his tongue and not responding to all the false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks on him by certain members of the public, media, or more recently, Britney's own attorney," it further read.

The statement went on to say the judge's decision was "a loss for Britney," adding, "Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney's estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer." Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, stated that his client is "very happy" with the outcome.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny suspended dad Jamie Spears as conservator of her estate during the recent hearing after Britney's lawyer petitioned to have him removed. He will be replaced by accountant John Zabel through the end of the year, and her attorney vowed to file paperwork within the next two months for the entire conservatorship to end--pending judge approval. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

