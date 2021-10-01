Left Menu

Post Malone's third annual Posty Fest postponed to 2022

American rapper Post Malone's third-annual Posty Fest has been postponed.

01-10-2021
Post Malone. Image Credit: ANI
American rapper Post Malone's third-annual Posty Fest has been postponed. As per People magazine, the event, which was scheduled to take place in Texas over the Halloween weekend, will now happen in 2022, Live Nation announced on Thursday.

"Due to logistical issues impacting the production of the festival, Posty Fest is rescheduling to 2022. Refunds available at point of purchase," Live Nation said in a statement to People magazine. "We can't wait to make 2022 our biggest year yet. Stay safe everyone, we'll see you soon," the statement added.

The statement was also shared on the Posty Fest website. This year's Posty Fest was scheduled for October 30 and 31 outside of AT&T Stadium, with Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert and several more scheduled to perform in addition to Malone.

Malone began the festival in 2018 with a sold-out event at Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion, and in 2019 the event moved to AT&T Stadium. It was called off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's unclear what role the pandemic played in this year's postponement. Live Nation is requiring all crew members, attendees and artists to provide proof they are fully vaccinated or of a negative COVID-19 test for its events beginning October 4. (ANI)

