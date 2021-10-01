Have had my share of setbacks and dealt with them: Nushrratt Bharuccha

''Chhalaang'' star Nushrratt Bharuccha says her journey to becoming an actor was full of ''setbacks'' but she dealt with them in order to turn her dream into a reality.

The 36-year-old actor, best known for “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” has carved a niche for herself with films like “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”, “Dream Girl” and “Chhalaang”. She recently earned an international award nomination for her work in Netflix's anthology film “Ajeeb Daastaans”.

Bharuccha made her debut with “Jai Santoshi Ma” in 2006, followed by roles in “Kal Kissne Dekha” and Dibakar Banerjee’s “Love Sex aur Dhokha”. She gained prominence with her role in “Pyaar Ka Punchnama”.

''Everybody has their own set of journeys and obstacles. First, the problem is one doesn't get the scripts and roles they like to do. They wait and settle for the ones that are offered and are best. Then when one becomes successful then (also) it is like ‘what to do next’? So that struggle is there,” Bharuccha told PTI in an interview.

Recalling her initial days in the industry, Bharuccha said considering she did not come from a film family or had any connections in Bollywood it has been a tough ride. Today, she is both happy and proud of her achievements.

“I have dreamt a dream that I don’t think anybody in my situation would have dreamt for so long. I don’t come from a film family; I don’t have connections. I did films that were majorly male centric. I have had my share of setbacks and dealt with it,” she said.

“Everybody in my family thought it (acting) is a hobby and I will be done with it in two months and I will do something else. I don’t know what exactly was that one thing that kept me going. It feels this is what I was meant to do and it does give me a lot of joy,” she added.

Bharuccha said she is happy to be nominated in the best actress category at the Asian Contents Awards by Busan Film Festival for her role of a housemaid in the Netflix anthology “Ajeeb Daastaans”. Her segment, “Khilauna”, directed by Raj Mehta, presented the dark and twisted tale of a housemaid trying to make things better for her and her little sister.

The actor believes the class divide that the film explored may have struck a chord with people.

“It is about the haves and have-nots; the duality was most glaring. It is about survival. Everybody wants to survive and if there are obstacles, they will do what is needed to overcome it. That is the basic human instinct and that is what has connected globally,” she added.

Bharuccha, who is now headlining three of her upcoming films “Hurdang”, “Chhori” and “Janhit Mein Jaari”, said there is a sense of pressure but she would not let it come in the way of enjoying her work. ''When I start the film, I do get scared but I leave it on the good faith of the fact that I believed in the script. All I know is if we have made a good film, it will do well.” Backed by Abundantia Entertainment and international production house Crypt TV, “Chhori” is a remake of a Marathi horror-mystery “Lapachhapi”.

The film is most likely to release next month while “Hurdang”, a love story with Sunny Kaushal, is also ready.

She is currently in Chanderi shooting for quirky comedy “Janhit Mein Jaari”, which she will finish by end of October and then dive into Akshay Kumar-starrer “Ram Setu”.

''There is one more film that I will be doing, it is a comedy,” she revealed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)