Left Menu

Hannah Waddingham joins miniseries 'Tom Jones'

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham is the latest to join the cast of upcoming miniseries Tom Jones.The actor will feature alongside Solly McLeod and Sophie Wilde in the show which is a reimagining of Henry Fieldings classic novel The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling, reported Deadline.Tom Jones comes from PBS Masterpiece, Mammoth Screen and ITV.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-10-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 16:43 IST
Hannah Waddingham joins miniseries 'Tom Jones'
  • Country:
  • United States

''Ted Lasso'' star Hannah Waddingham is the latest to join the cast of upcoming miniseries ''Tom Jones''.

The actor will feature alongside Solly McLeod and Sophie Wilde in the show which is a reimagining of Henry Fielding’s classic novel ''The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling'', reported Deadline.

''Tom Jones'' comes from PBS' Masterpiece, Mammoth Screen and ITV. First published in 1749, the novel presents the scandalous tale of a young man’s attempt to find a place in the world. The book is widely regarded as a British classic and has been adapted previously, most notably in the form of 1963 feature film, starring Albert Finney as the titular character.

In the miniseries, McLeod will essay the titular role opposite Wilde, who will play Sophia Western.

Waddingham will portray the seductive and vengeful Lady Bellaston. The cast also includes Pearl Mackie, James Fleet, Alun Armstrong, Shirley Henderson, Tamzin Merchant, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Susannah Fielding, Daniel Rigby, James Wilbraham, Felicity Montagu, Janine Duvitski, Dean Lennox Kelly and Lucy Fallon.

Gwyneth Hughes has written the series, which will be helmed by Georgia Parris.

''Tom Jones'' will be produced by Benjamin Greenacre with James Gandhi, Gwyneth Hughes, Damien Timmer, Helen Ziegler, Susanne Simpson, Rebecca Eaton and Polly Hill serving as executive producers.

Waddingham most recently won an Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her role as Rebecca Welton in Apple's ''Ted Lasso''. She also stars in hit Netflix show ''Sex Education''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021