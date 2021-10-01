Entertainment News Roundup: Legendary electric guitar inventor Les Paul's personal Gibson up for auction; South Korea broadband firm sues Netflix after traffic surge from 'Squid Game' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Legendary electric guitar inventor Les Paul's personal Gibson up for auction

A guitar that helped launch rock'n'roll will be for sale on Oct. 13, when Christie's in New York auctions inventor Les Paul's own personal guitar bearing his name. The "Number One" guitar, the earliest approved production model of the famed Gibson Les Paul electric guitar, is being sold by his son Gene. It is estimated to be worth between $100,000 and $150,000, Christie's says.

South Korea broadband firm sues Netflix after traffic surge from 'Squid Game'

South Korean Internet service provider SK Broadband has sued Netflix to pay for costs from increased network traffic and maintenance work because of a surge of viewers to the U.S. firm's content, an SK spokesperson said on Friday. The move comes after a Seoul court said Netflix should "reasonably" give something in return to the internet service provider for network usage, and multiple South Korean lawmakers have spoken out against content providers who do not pay for network usage despite generating explosive traffic.

Drawings by boxing legend Muhammad Ali up for auction

A rare collection of sketches and paintings by American boxer Muhammad Ali - who loved to draw between fights - is going up for auction in New York next week. The 24-piece collection, many of them in cartoon style and some of them signed, reflect Ali's interest in religion and social justice, but there are also some that picture him in the ring.

While Britney Spears rejoices, her father's attorney calls conservator suspension 'wrong'

A lawyer for Jamie Spears on Thursday denounced a Los Angeles judge's decision to suspend him as conservator of his daughter Britney Spears' $60 million estate. LA Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny removed Jamie Spears from the role on Wednesday and set a November court date to consider whether to terminate the 13-year-old legal arrangement. The judge replaced him temporarily with an accountant suggested by Britney Spears' attorney.

Liam Gallagher to perform at Knebworth Park, announces new album

Twenty-five years after British rock band Oasis played two historic shows for 250,000 people at Knebworth Park, former lead singer Liam Gallagher said on Friday he would return to the site for what has been described as his biggest solo gig. The 49-year-old, who also announced a new album release, will perform next June at Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire, north of London, with singer Michael Kiwanuka and bands Kasabian, Goat Girl and Fat White Family opening the stage.

Seller basks in 'Squid Game' fame of his 'sweet and deadly' treat

A South Korean sweet featured as one of the lethal challenges in the Netflix hit TV series "Squid Game https://www.netflix.com/kr-en/title/81040344 " has become a global craze, boosting business for the candy seller who provided the confection for the show. The show has become a viral hit by depicting childhood games with deadly consequences. One of the challenges has the cash-strapped contestants on the show carving out the symbol etched into a sugar candy called dalgona without cracking the whole piece or risk being shot by masked enforcers.

Singer Gloria Estefan reveals sexual abuse at age 9

Latin singer Gloria Estefan has revealed that she was sexually abused at the age of 9 by a music teacher who was part of her family. The "Turn the Beat Around" singer spoke for the first time about the abuse on an episode of "Red Table Talk: The Estefans" that was released on Facebook Watch on Thursday.

Disney resolves dispute with Scarlett Johansson over 'Black Widow' movie

Walt Disney Co and actress Scarlett Johansson have resolved their legal dispute stemming from the release of her Marvel superhero movie "Black Widow," the company and the performer said jointly on Thursday. Terms of the settlement between Disney and Johansson's Periwinkle Entertainment company were not disclosed.

'No Time To Die' for British cinemas banking on Bond boost

British cinema chains will enjoy the luxury of full houses this weekend thanks to the enduring allure of the James Bond franchise, but their challenge is to make movie-going a habit again after the coronavirus pandemic. "No Time To Die", the new Bond film, is perhaps a fitting title for an industry that has been battered by the closures of cinemas around the globe to try to contain the deadly virus.

Celebrity Instagram content linked to negative feelings, Facebook researchers say

Major social media stars including Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber and Charli D'Amelio are among celebrities whose Instagram followers experience more negative feelings about their self-image, according to internal Facebook research revealed by the Wall Street Journal this week, raising questions about the impact of celebrity culture online. The Journal released the leaked research slide decks on Wednesday, which served as the basis of articles it published earlier this month saying that Facebook knew its apps harmed the mental health of some teenage girls and young users.

