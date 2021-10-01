Shakira reveals she and son were attacked by wild boars

Left Menu

Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira has revealed that she and her son were attacked by a pair of wild boars while on a recent Spanish holiday.

Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira has revealed that she and her son were attacked by a pair of wild boars while on a recent Spanish holiday. According to Fox News, the 44-year-old singer recounted the ordeal that took place at an unnamed park near Barcelona, in a series of Instagram Stories. "They've destroyed everything," Shakira said in the clip, which did not show the 'Hips Don't Lie' singer's face.

She added, "Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag. They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it." Shakira admitted she put up a fight to keep the purse. "Milan tell the truth," Shakira said to her son in the clip, while showing him walking to the bathroom. She continued, "Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar."

Wild boars have been an issue in Spain and are listed on the World Conservation Union's most invasive species list. Neither Shakira nor her son appeared to have been hurt by the encounter at the unnamed park, as per Fox News. (ANI)

