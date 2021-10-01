Left Menu

Billie Eilish to join 'Nightmare Before Christmas' shows alongside Danny Elfman

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will play the role of Sally alongside Danny Elfman's Jack Skellington at the live-to-film concert experience celebrating Tim Burton's 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' later this month.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 23:22 IST
Billie Eilish to join 'Nightmare Before Christmas' shows alongside Danny Elfman
Billie Eilish (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will play the role of Sally alongside Danny Elfman's Jack Skellington at the live-to-film concert experience celebrating Tim Burton's 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' later this month. Eilish was announced Friday as an additional cast member for the two 'Nightmare' shows at Banc of California Stadium on October 29 and 31. Her Sally will join Jack Skellington, sung by the animated musical's composer/songwriter, Danny Elfman, as well as 'Weird Al' Yankovic singing the role of Lock and original voice cast member Ken Page reprising his film vocals as Oogie Boogie.

In the 1993 movie, Catherine O'Hara originated the role of Sally that Eilish will take on as a guest vocalist. "I'm absolutely thrilled to have Billie joining up with the nightmare crew. This will be a real treat (not a trick)." The 'Nightmare Before Christmas' live-to-film concerts picks up a tradition that previously was produced at the Hollywood Bowl, with the last shows having been put on there in 2018.

In a June interview with Variety, Elfman discussed reviving the production at a new venue after a planned 2020 engagement at the Bowl had to be called off, and talked about the possibility that this could be the last production, at least for a while. The Banc of California concerts are being produced by Laura Engel and Richard Kraft of Kraft-Engel Management and Alison Ahart Williams, Tim Fox and Georgina Ryder of AMP Worldwide along with Disney Concerts.

The October 29 show starts at 8 and the concert on Halloween night begins at a family-friendlier time of 6:30 p.m. Trick-or-treating stations and costume contests are planned for both nights. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same time - UK study; Japan's Takeda says 'human error' caused contamination of Moderna vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same ...

 Global
3
AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sachs, Joined by Morgan Stanley, Citi, Bank of America, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Cowen, AllianceBernstein

AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sac...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige to perform at Super Bowl; Drawings by boxing legend Muhammad Ali up for auction and more

Sports News Roundup: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Bl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021