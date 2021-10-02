Entertainment News Roundup: South Korea broadband firm sues Netflix after traffic surge from 'Squid Game'; 'No Time To Die' for British cinemas banking on Bond boost and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Golden Globes group adds new members as it works to diversify

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said on Friday it had added 21 new members as part of its efforts to diversify the ranks of the organization that hands out the Golden Globe awards for film and television. The additions bring the HFPA's membership total to 105. Among the new members, nearly half are women and six are Black, according to an HFPA statement.

Drawings by boxing legend Muhammad Ali up for auction

A rare collection of sketches and paintings by American boxer Muhammad Ali - who loved to draw between fights - is going up for auction in New York next week. The 24-piece collection, many of them in cartoon style and some of them signed, reflect Ali's interest in religion and social justice, but there are also some that picture him in the ring.

Liam Gallagher to perform at Knebworth Park, announces new album

Twenty-five years after British rock band Oasis played two historic shows for 250,000 people at Knebworth Park, former lead singer Liam Gallagher said on Friday he would return to the site for what has been described as his biggest solo gig. The 49-year-old, who also announced a new album release, will perform next June at Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire, north of London, with singer Michael Kiwanuka and bands Kasabian, Goat Girl and Fat White Family opening the stage.

Seller basks in 'Squid Game' fame of his 'sweet and deadly' treat

A South Korean sweet featured as one of the lethal challenges in the Netflix hit TV drama "Squid Game" has become a global craze, boosting business for the candy seller who provided the confection for the show. The series has become a viral hit by depicting childhood games with deadly consequences. One of the challenges has the cash-strapped contestants on the show carving out the symbol etched into a brittle sugar candy called dalgona without cracking the whole piece or risk being shot by masked enforcers.

Singer Gloria Estefan reveals sexual abuse at age 9

Latin singer Gloria Estefan has revealed that she was sexually abused at the age of 9 by a music teacher who was part of her family. The "Turn the Beat Around" singer spoke for the first time about the abuse on an episode of "Red Table Talk: The Estefans" that was released on Facebook Watch on Thursday.

Disney resolves dispute with Scarlett Johansson over 'Black Widow' movie

Walt Disney Co and actress Scarlett Johansson have resolved their legal dispute stemming from the release of her Marvel superhero movie "Black Widow," the company and the performer said jointly on Thursday. Terms of the settlement between Disney and Johansson's Periwinkle Entertainment company were not disclosed.

South Korea broadband firm sues Netflix after traffic surge from 'Squid Game'

South Korean Internet service provider SK Broadband has sued Netflix to pay for costs from increased network traffic and maintenance work because of a surge of viewers to the U.S. firm's content, an SK spokesperson said on Friday. The move comes after a Seoul court said Netflix should "reasonably" give something in return to the internet service provider for network usage, and multiple South Korean lawmakers have spoken out against content providers who do not pay for network usage despite generating explosive traffic.

'No Time To Die' for British cinemas banking on Bond boost

British cinema chains will enjoy the luxury of full houses this weekend thanks to the enduring allure of the James Bond franchise, but their challenge is to make movie-going a habit again after the coronavirus pandemic. "No Time To Die", the new Bond film, is perhaps a fitting title for an industry that has been battered by the closures of cinemas around the globe to try to contain the deadly virus.

Celebrity Instagram content linked to negative feelings, Facebook researchers say

Major social media stars including Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber and Charli D'Amelio are among celebrities whose Instagram followers experience more negative feelings about their self-image, according to internal Facebook research revealed by the Wall Street Journal this week, raising questions about the impact of celebrity culture online. The Journal released the leaked research slide decks on Wednesday, which served as the basis of articles it published earlier this month saying that Facebook knew its apps harmed the mental health of some teenage girls and young users.

Banksy's 'Girl With Balloon' diptych up for auction for the first time

A two-part version of Banksy's "Girl With Balloon" painting is seen fetching up to $4.75 million when it goes under the hammer for the first time at a Christie's auction in London later this month. The rare edition, one of 25 created by the elusive British street artist in 2005, features a young girl in one painting and her heart-shaped balloon in another.

