Left Menu

Kelly Clarkson, Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, others team up for Shaquille O'Neal Foundation charity event

Some of the top names in the music industry including Kelly Clarkson, Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, among others, recently gathered in Las Vegas for a good cause, the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, which supports Boys and Girls Clubs and schools.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-10-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 04-10-2021 23:35 IST
Kelly Clarkson, Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, others team up for Shaquille O'Neal Foundation charity event
Kelly Clarkson, Justin Bieber and Snoop Dogg (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Some of the top names in the music industry including Kelly Clarkson, Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, among others, recently gathered in Las Vegas for a good cause, the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, which supports Boys and Girls Clubs and schools. According to People magazine, in addition to the live music, the evening featured a cache of auction items, including UFC tickets, Lakers tickets, and a trip to Africa. One item up for grabs was also a walk-on role in an upcoming Adam Sandler movie, which O'Neal won for USD 90,000.

"Adam, if you're here, I've come a long way since Kazaam. I'll pay you to be in your movie." the NBA Hall of Famer said after his winning bid. Imagine Dragons, and Andra Day, were also present at the event. Meanwhile, Emcee Jimmy Kimmel even regurgitated jokes he told about O'Neal more than 20 years ago at a roast... most of which are unfit for print.

Bieber, arguably the most buzzed-about performer of the night, was the penultimate act, taking the stage in a denim jacket and sunglasses. Although he didn't address the crowd, he thrilled them with a five-song set, most of which were from his newest album, 'Justice'. While Snoop closed the evening with a joint performance with O'Neal, it was Clarkson who had the most sentimental moment. "Shaq mentioned that he couldn't afford daycare, his family couldn't afford daycare. Mine couldn't either. My mom just happened to work there so I got in for free," she said.

As per People magazine, Clarkson further added, "But I love doing events like this, and I love hearing from artists. Everyone sees where we're at. They don't see where we came from, and everybody needs a helping hand, everybody needs opportunity. I was one of those kids that grew up on hand-me-downs." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescent athletes

Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescen...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zealand drops its COVID-19 elimination plan as Delta persists and more

Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zeal...

 Global
3
Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start of fourth wave; New Zealand drops COVID-19 elimination strategy under pressure from Delta and more

Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021