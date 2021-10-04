Left Menu

Hollywood off screen union members authorize strike if talks fail

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-10-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 04-10-2021 23:50 IST
Members of the union representing people working behind the scenes on films and television shows in Hollywood have voted in favor of authorizing a strike if they can't reach agreement with producers on a new contract, their union said on Monday.

The International Alliance of Stage Theatrical Employees (IATSE), which represents some 60,000 off screen workers such as camera operators, sound editors, hair and make-up artists, said in a statement that over 98% of its members voted to authorize a strike.

