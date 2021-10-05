Left Menu

Britney Spears thanks #FreeBritney movement after father's removal from conservatorship

Pop star Britney Spears on Tuesday thanked her fans and supporters for helping to remove her father Jamie Spears from her 13-year conservatorship with their FreeBritney movement. I feel your hearts and you feel mine that much I know is true, the singer posted on Instagram.Jamie Spears was removed from the conservatorship by a California judge on September 29.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-10-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 10:24 IST
Image Credit: Instagram (britneyspears)
Pop star Britney Spears on Tuesday thanked her fans and supporters for helping to remove her father Jamie Spears from her 13-year conservatorship with their #FreeBritney movement. In her first direct to address to her fans, post the suspension of her father as the conservator of her estate, Britney said the ''constant resilience'' of her supporters played an important role in helping her get back her freedom.

''#FreeBritney movement… I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship… my life is now in that direction! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it. I feel your hearts and you feel mine… that much I know is true,'' the singer posted on Instagram.

Jamie Spears was removed from the conservatorship by a California judge on September 29. A hearing has been set for November 12 to determine if the conservatorship will be terminated entirely. The conservatorship was established in 2008 when Britney began to have public mental struggles as hordes of paparazzi aggressively followed her everywhere and she lost custody of her children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

