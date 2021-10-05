Builder-home buyers meetings planned to resolve dispute in Greater Noida

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has scheduled meetings with home buyers and real estate developers from October 7 onwards in a bid to resolve issues between them, officials said on Tuesday.

The GNIDA has put out a list of six group housing projects and said the number of home buyers and representatives of real estate developers who have been participating in the meeting has been kept low in view of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, they said.

''On the instructions of GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan, the Builder Cell has issued the schedule of the meeting of builders and buyers,” GNIDA Officer on Special Duty (Builder) Santosh Kumar said.

According to a statement, the meeting related to Greenshire project located in Sector 2 of Nirala Projects is scheduled on October 7, Paramount Emotions at Sector 1 of Paramount Pro Build on October 8, Radha Sky Garden at Sector 16B, SJP Infratech on October 11, Kasawood Stock at Sector-16C, Angel InfraHeight on October 18 and Radhe Krishna Technobuild Sector-16 on October 21.

There will be a meeting with the buyers and builders of Casagreen Forest project also, it stated but the date for it was not mentioned.

''Such meetings had been stopped due to the pandemic but have been resumed again as efforts are on to resolve issues between developers and flat buyers,'' OSD Kumar said.

The conflict between builders and home buyers in Greater Noida has been a pressing issue for the last few years amid delay in delivery of several housing projects which has affected thousands of investors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)