Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish to headline Glastonbury music festival next year; Britney Spears thanks FreeBritney movement for its 'constant resilience' and more

Adele teases new music with video clip

British singer Adele has teased her first new music since her 2015 Grammy Award winning album "25", with a video clip for the song "Easy On Me". Known for chart-toppings ballads such as "Hello" and "Someone Like You", Adele posted the black and white video on her Twitter and Instagram pages on Tuesday, with the caption "Easy On Me - October 15".

Stitches represent scars in Beirut blast survivor's art show

Palestinian artist Majd Abdel Hamid, a survivor of the 2020 Beirut blast, has opened his first solo show in Brussels this month, with displays of embroidery and video installations to convey the passage of time. Born in Syria and now based in Beirut, 33-year-old visual artist Majd Abdel Hamid embroiders fabrics he collects and items he finds, from cushions to kitchen towels.

HBO Max sharpens prices for European launch, adds more countries

HBO Max is stepping up the competition on prices with Netflix and Disney for the streaming service's upcoming European launch, and adding more countries to its launch slate. The service, owned by AT&T Inc, will initially be available in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain, and Andorra from Oct. 26, followed by 21 more countries over the next year, up from its previous plans to launch in 14 countries.

Russian actor blasts off to attempt a world first: a movie in space

A Russian actress and a film director blasted off for the International Space Station on Tuesday, beating Tom Cruise in the race to shoot the first movie in space. The Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft is set to dock at 1212 GMT at the station, which orbits Earth at an altitude of around 220 miles (354 km).

'Venom', Bond pull in 4 million people to AMC theaters over weekend

Nearly 4 million people worldwide flocked to theaters owned by AMC Entertainment over the weekend to watch "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" and the latest James Bond film, setting a record since the movie halls were reopened after being shut for more than a year. Moviegoers are returning to theaters in droves after relying on Netflix and Apple TV for much of their entertainment during pandemic-induced lockdowns, leading to a surge in advance ticket bookings as a number of much-awaited titles hit theaters.

Britney Spears thanks FreeBritney movement for its 'constant resilience'

Britney Spears on Monday thanked the fans who have conducted a long campaign to end her conservatorship. Spears, 39, made the comments on Twitter following a court ruling last week that suspended her father as the controller of her business affairs and set a November date to consider whether to terminate the 13-year-long legal arrangement entirely.

With scenes from space, TV series shines light on team fixing spectrometer

Filmmaker Ben Turner has turned his lifelong passion for space exploration into a Disney+ original mini series centred around American astronaut Chris Cassidy. "Among the Stars", a six-episode docuseries, takes viewers behind the scenes with Cassidy and an international team of experts as they embark on a mission to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, a $2 billion science experiment designed to discover the origins of the universe.

Bieber fans will be able to smoke 'Peaches' in new weed venture

Pop star Justin Bieber has teamed up with Palms Premium to launch cannabis-based products, the California-based company said on Monday. The limited-edition marijuana cigarettes, or joints, called "Peaches Pre-Rolls" are named after a song from Bieber's newest studio album and will be available in California, Nevada, Massachusetts and Florida, the company said.

Billie Eilish to headline Glastonbury music festival next year

Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish will perform at Glastonbury next June, becoming the British music festival's youngest-ever solo headliner, organisers said on Monday. The 19-year-old hitmaker, who sings the theme tune for the latest James Bond movie "No Time To Die" , performed at the festival's Other Stage in 2019, the last time the major greenfield music event was held.

'No Time to Die' opens with $121 million in international box office sales

The latest James Bond movie took a mighty $121 million at the international box office over its opening weekend, Universal Pictures said on Monday. The British and Irish box office led the way with a total of $35 million, making "No Time to Die" the biggest movie release there of the coronavirus pandemic and the highest opening three-day weekend ever in the UK and Ireland for a Bond movie.

