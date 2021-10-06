Entertainment News Roundup: Adele teases new music with video clip; Stitches represent scars in Beirut blast survivor's art show and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Adele teases new music with video clip

British singer Adele has teased her first new music since her 2015 Grammy Award-winning album "25", with a video clip for the song "Easy On Me". Known for chart-topping ballads such as "Hello" and "Someone Like You", Adele posted the black and white video on her Twitter and Instagram pages on Tuesday, with the caption "Easy On Me - October 15".

Stitches represent scars in Beirut blast survivor's art show

Palestinian artist Majd Abdel Hamid, a survivor of the 2020 Beirut blast, has opened his first solo show in Brussels this month, with displays of embroidery and video installations to convey the passage of time. Born in Syria and now based in Beirut, 33-year-old visual artist Majd Abdel Hamid embroiders fabrics he collects and items he finds, from cushions to kitchen towels.

HBO Max sharpens prices for the European launch, adds more countries

HBO Max is stepping up the competition on prices with Netflix and Disney for the streaming service's upcoming European launch, and adding more countries to its launch slate. The service, owned by AT&T Inc, will initially be available in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain, and Andorra from Oct. 26, followed by 21 more countries over the next year, up from its previous plans to launch in 14 countries.

Hollywood producers and union leaders hold talks to stave off strike

Talks resumed on Tuesday between Hollywood producers and behind-the-scenes workers on film and television sets, a day after an overwhelming union vote in favor of authorizing a strike The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE,) which represents some 60,000 off-screen workers, said in a statement that negotiations took place with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) for the first time in more than two weeks.

Russian actor blasts off to attempt a world first: a movie in space

A Russian actress and a film director blasted off for the International Space Station on Tuesday, beating Tom Cruise in the race to shoot the first movie in space. The Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft is set to dock at 1212 GMT at the station, which orbits Earth at an altitude of around 220 miles (354 km).

Britney Spears thanks FreeBritney movement for its 'constant resilience'

Britney Spears on Monday thanked the fans who have conducted a long campaign to end her conservatorship. Spears, 39, made the comments on Twitter following a court ruling last week that suspended her father as the controller of her business affairs and set a November date to consider whether to terminate the 13-year-long legal arrangement entirely.

Chanel strikes playful note for spring

Chanel struck a playful note on Tuesday sending bare-legged models sashaying down the runway in bodysuits and tweed jackets layered with accessories. Photographers lined the catwalk, snapping the models as they twirled and posed, swinging their purses and smiling for cameras.

With scenes from space, TV series shines light on team fixing spectrometer

Filmmaker Ben Turner has turned his lifelong passion for space exploration into a Disney+ original mini-series centered around American astronaut Chris Cassidy. "Among the Stars", a six-episode docuseries, takes viewers behind the scenes with Cassidy and an international team of experts as they embark on a mission to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, a $2 billion science experiment designed to discover the origins of the universe.

Bieber fans will be able to smoke 'Peaches' in new weed venture

Pop star Justin Bieber has teamed up with Palms Premium to launch cannabis-based products, the California-based company said on Monday. The limited-edition marijuana cigarettes, or joints, called "Peaches Pre-Rolls" are named after a song from Bieber's newest studio album and will be available in California, Nevada, Massachusetts, and Florida, the company said.

'No Time to Die' opens with $121 million in international box office sales

The latest James Bond movie took a mighty $121 million at the international box office over its opening weekend, Universal Pictures said on Monday. The British and Irish box office led the way with a total of $35 million, making "No Time to Die" the biggest movie release there of the coronavirus pandemic and the highest opening three-day weekend ever in the UK and Ireland for a Bond movie.

