Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix to edit 'Squid Game' phone number after woman inundated with calls; YouTube drops R&B singer R. Kelly's official channels and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Adele teases new music with video clip

British singer Adele has teased her first new music since her 2015 Grammy Award winning album "25", with a video clip for the song "Easy On Me". Known for chart-toppings ballads such as "Hello" and "Someone Like You", Adele posted the black and white video on her Twitter and Instagram pages on Tuesday, with the caption "Easy On Me - October 15".

YouTube drops R&B singer R. Kelly's official channels

Alphabet Inc's YouTube said it has removed R&B singer R. Kelly's channels from its video platform, distancing itself from the singer who was convicted of sex trafficking last month. R. Kelly was convicted by a federal jury in September in his sex trafficking trial, where prosecutors accused the singer of exploiting his stardom over a quarter-century to lure women and underage girls into his orbit for sex.

Netflix to edit 'Squid Game' phone number after woman inundated with calls

A South Korean woman who was deluged with thousands of prank calls and text messages after her phone number was highlighted as a key plot point in Netflix's hit show "Squid Game https://www.netflix.com/kr-en/title/81040344" may soon get some relief. Netflix and local production company Siren Pictures said on Wednesday they would edit scenes to remove the phone number, which appears on a mysterious invitation card given to potential players of a series of deadly children's games.

Hollywood producers and union leaders hold talks to stave off strike

Talks resumed on Tuesday between Hollywood producers and behind-the-scenes workers on film and television sets, a day after an overwhelming union vote in favor of authorizing a strike The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE,) which represents some 60,000 off-screen workers, said in a statement that negotiations took place with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) for the first time in more than two weeks.

'Winnie-the-Pooh' bridge seen selling up to $80,000 at auction

An old bridge which inspired "Winnie-the-Pooh" author A.A. Milne and was depicted in his much-loved children's stories about the honey-loving bear is being sold at auction on Wednesday, with a price estimate of up to around $80,000. Originally known as Posingford Bridge, it was built in 1907 in Ashdown Forest, in southern England, as a river crossing.

Chanel strikes playful note for spring

Chanel struck a playful note on Tuesday sending bare-legged models sashaying down the runway in bodysuits and tweed jackets layered with accessories. Photographers lined the catwalk, snapping the models as they twirled and posed, swinging their purses and smiling for cameras.

With scenes from space, TV series shines light on team fixing spectrometer

Filmmaker Ben Turner has turned his lifelong passion for space exploration into a Disney+ original mini series centred around American astronaut Chris Cassidy. "Among the Stars", a six-episode docuseries, takes viewers behind the scenes with Cassidy and an international team of experts as they embark on a mission to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, a $2 billion science experiment designed to discover the origins of the universe.

Chinese labels flock to Paris to go global in high fashion

Chinese fashion labels, including Shang Xia, Icicle and Fosun Fashion Group, are embracing Paris as a springboard for their international ambitions, opening flagship stores in the city and hiring French designers to burnish their credentials. Chinese shoppers are the biggest buyers of luxury goods worldwide, including those of big European players like LVMH and Gucci owner Kering. But China also has its own fashion companies that are growing fast at home and are now targeting the global market.

Singer Tina Turner sells music rights to BMG

Soul and rock star Tina Turner has sold the rights to her music catalogue to music company BMG, the latest vocal artist to strike such a deal for their work. In a statement on Wednesday, BMG, owned by German media company Bertelsmann AG, said it would "be a partner in all of Tina Turner's music interests".

Two Congos seek UNESCO listing to reclaim rumba's rhythms

Perched on a corner of the stage at La Septente, an open-air club in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, Manda Chante sings the lilting opening to "Independence Cha Cha", an old anthem for African anti-colonial movements. The song debuted one evening in Brussels in February 1960, during negotiations for Congo's liberation from Belgium, electrifying delegates. Within four months, Congo was free.

(With inputs from agencies.)