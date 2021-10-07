Navratri celebrations begin under Covid shadow, temples welcome devotees

The nine-day Navratri celebrations began Thursday with government-mandated COVID-19 protocols in place as temples in some parts of the country welcomed devotees after lengthy coronavirus disruptions.

In the national capital, temple authorities said they have made provisions for proper sanitisation of the premises and to ensure social distancing among visitors.

''Our temple has lakhs of visitors during Navratri, which is why we will be allowing 2,000 visitors at a time to ensure proper social distancing,'' said Surendra Nath, the chief priest of the Kalkaji temple in Delhi ''The devotees will be allowed to have ‘darshan’ from outside the main temple area. The exit and entry points have been clearly demarcated and the visitors will be expected to follow the designated route within the temple,'' he said.

The Delhi government last week allowed the reopening of religious places in the city with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines and standard operating procedures. They were closed on April 19.

At the Birla Mandir too, celebrations are being held amidst strict COVID-19 protocols.

“We have spoken to the police and all kinds of government-instructed precautions are being followed. Sanitisation facilities will be available at the gate, and no devotee will be allowed without a mask,” said Ram Gopal Shukla, media-in-charge, Birla Mandir.

Religious places reopened in Maharashtra also after remaining closed for six months, with devotees visiting various temples in Mumbai and other places from early morning.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackarey, his wife Rashmi and two sons Aaditya and Tejas visited the Mumba Devi temple in the morning and offered prayer to the Goddess, as the reopening of religious places coincided with the beginning of the nine-day Navratri festival. Since early morning, devotees were seen visiting various temples in the state capital while adhering coronavirus norms.

The reopening of temples in Mumbai comes just a day after the city logged the highest number of COVID-19 cases (629) since July 14.

Besides Mumbai, religious places in other parts of the state also reopened on Thursday.

The Kopineshwar temple in the main market area of Thane city and the Lord Shiva temple in Ambernath town also reopened their doors for devotees early in the morning.

The temple managements provided sanitisers to visitors and ensured that social distancing was followed. In adjoining Palghar district, the reopening of the Mahalaxmi temple at Dahanu and the Vajreshwari temple in Vasai were marked by musical performances arranged by temple managements.

Flower vendors and those selling other items for prayers expressed happiness at the reopening of religious places.

''Since morning, devotees have been coming in good numbers to visit Lord Ganesha here. We are taking all precautions and following all COVID-19 rules and regulations while allowing entry to people inside the sanctum sanctorum,'' said Mahesh Suryawanshi, one of the trustees of Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandal.

The Health Ministry, meanwhile, urged people to remain extra vigilant during the festival season, underlining the threat of COVID-19 resurgence during the festival and wedding season.

''Please watch your October, November, December,'' Health Ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said, advising people to avoid crowded places and unnecessary travel and to stay home, celebrate festivals virtually and explore online modes of shopping.

Down south in Tamil Nadu, the state BJP staged statewide protests demanding the DMK government remove curbs on weekend worship at temples. The ruling party assured that Chief Minister M K Stalin will take steps to ensure that they are open all through the week once the threat of the pandemic recedes.

At present, temples are open for darshan four days a week but closed for three days to prevent the spread of Coronavirus during the festival season. Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said, ''Navarathri celebrations have begun today but the state government has decided to keep the temples closed from Friday to Sunday claiming festivals could become super spreader of the virus. There is no logic in this argument as the Central government's circular on restrictions is purely advisory.'' In Karnataka’s Mysuru, the famous 10-day festivities commenced with religious fervour, amid the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic for the second consecutive year.

Celebrated as 'Nada Habba' (state festival), the festivities began with senior political leader and former Chief Minister S M Krishna and Chief Minister B Basavaraj Bommai along with other dignitaries showering flowers on the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru royals, atop the Chamundi Hill.

With COVID-19 pandemic casting a shadow, the state government has issued guidelines for celebrating the Dasara festival at Mysuru limiting the number of participants to 500 at prominent Dasara events, such as the cultural programmes in front of Amba Vilas Palace, the famous Dasara procession (Jumbo Sawari) and Torch Light Parade.

Also, cultural events which otherwise used to be held at more than a dozen venues, have been restricted to the palace premises.

