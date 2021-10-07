Left Menu

Vicky Kaushal shares new look from upcoming film 'Sardar Udham'

Ahead of the release of the upcoming film 'Sardar Udham', lead actor Vicky Kaushal on Thursday unveiled his fierce look as the freedom fighter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 20:32 IST
Vicky Kaushal shares new look from upcoming film 'Sardar Udham'
Vicky Kaushal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the release of the upcoming film 'Sardar Udham', lead actor Vicky Kaushal on Thursday unveiled his fierce look as the freedom fighter. Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky shared the picture of his look as Udham Singh from the Shoojit Sircar directorial movie. The picture features Vicky sporting long, messy hair while shackled in a prison.

In the caption, the 33-year-old actor also shared the story of the revolutionary. "1931, Prison, India. Udham Singh was in prison for possession of prohibited papers "Ghadr-i-Gunj" ("Voice of Revolt"). He was released later but under constant surveillance. Soon, he escaped to Europe and never got to return to India," Vicky wrote. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is a biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in 1940. He assassinated the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India to avenge the brutal killings of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in 1919.

'Sardar Udham' will also feature Amol Parashar as Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Slated for release during the Dussehra weekend, 'Sardar Udham' will stream on Amazon Prime Video on October 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposition frontrunner says; Exclusive-Stranded at Tajik sanatorium, pregnant Afghan pilot fears for unborn baby and more

World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021