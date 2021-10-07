Left Menu

Mangaluru Dasara begins

The Mangaluru Dasara celebrations at the Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatheswara temple here began with the installation of the idols of Goddess Sharada and Navadurgas at the decorated temple auditorium.BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel MP inaugurated the festivities at a grand function here.Idols of goddesses Navadurga and Sharada were installed. Tiger dance was performed before the installation.Through the ten days of Dasara celebration, rituals will be carried out in the temple.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-10-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 21:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Mangaluru Dasara celebrations at the Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatheswara temple here began with the installation of the idols of Goddess Sharada and Navadurgas at the decorated temple auditorium.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel MP inaugurated the festivities at a grand function here.

Idols of goddesses Navadurga and Sharada were installed. Goddess Sharada's idol was carried in a simple procession within the temple premises. 'Tiger dance' was performed before the installation.

Through the ten days of Dasara celebration, rituals will be carried out in the temple. The festival will be conducted adhering to the Covid protocol. Public have been directed to compulsorily wear masks and maintain social distance.

Procession is also restricted as per the Covid guidelines. The remaining cultural programmes and rituals will be conducted as per schedule. Use of mobile and clicking photos and selfies is restricted inside the temple and the hall.

Mangaluru city corporation (MCC) has taken up the initiative of decorating the streets of the city with lights.

Arrangements for the first and second dose of Covid vaccination have also been made from 10 am to 5 pm at the temple premises from October 7 to 16, temple authorities said.

Vedavyas Kamath MLA, city mayor Premananda Shetty and temple committee president H S Sairam were among those present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

