Siddhant Chaturvedi gives glimpse of his dubbing session for Shakun Batra's untitled film

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi on Thursday shared a glimpse of his dubbing session for the upcoming Shakun Batra's directorial untitled film that also stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-10-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 22:21 IST
Siddhant Chaturvedi gives glimpse of his dubbing session for Shakun Batra's untitled film
Siddhant Chaturvedi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Taking to his Instagram handle, Siddhant posted a series of short videos and a picture in which he can be seen dubbing for the movie.

Sharing the post, Siddhant wrote a hilarious caption that read, "When you got Subtitles before the Title. @shakunbatra ?!! #Production70 #dubbing." This caption is in reference to the movie's name which has still not been disclosed by the makers.

The untitled movie which stars Siddhant alongside Ananya Panday and superstar Deepika Padukone was wrapped up in August. It is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films as the audience would be able to enjoy the performances of a never-before-seen trio on-screen. Shakun Batra's directorial venture was announced in December 2019 and it went on floors in 2020.

The film which is yet to be titled is co-produced by ace filmmakers Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. Apart from this film, Siddhant will also be seen in 'Yudhra', 'Phone Bhoot' co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. The film, penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, marks the first-ever collaboration between the three actors.

Siddhant will also be sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav in their upcoming film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. Written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh and Reema Kagti, the film is touted as a coming of 'digital' age story of three friends in the city of Bombay. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

