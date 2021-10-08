Left Menu

On Gauri Khan's 51st birthday, daughter Suhana shares vintage picture of her parents

In trying times, Suhana Khan's birthday wish for her mother Gauri Khan on social media has definitely brought a smile to everyone's face.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-10-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 09:16 IST
On Gauri Khan's 51st birthday, daughter Suhana shares vintage picture of her parents
Suhana Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In trying times, Suhana Khan's birthday wish for her mother Gauri Khan on social media has definitely brought a smile to everyone's face. On Friday, Suhana, who is currently studying in New York, took to Instagram and wished Gauri a very happy 51st birthday by sharing a vintage picture of her father Shah Rukh Khan cuddling the birthday girl.

"Happy birthday ma," she captioned with a heart emoji. Netizens were quick to chime in with their heartfelt comments on Suhana's post.

Actor Ananya Panday and Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor dropped a string of red heart emoticons on the picture. "um wow, she's," a user commented.

Suhana's post comes at a time when her brother Aryan Khan has been embroiled in a controversy after drugs were allegedly seized at a party that he had attended last week. An Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team busted the alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. On Thursday, Mumbai court sent Aryan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The court in Mumbai also said it will hear the bail plea of Aryan on Friday and asked NCB to file a reply by then. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021