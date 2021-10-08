Left Menu

'WandaVision' spinoff in the works at Disney Plus with Kathryn Hahn as lead

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-10-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 09:41 IST
'WandaVision' spinoff in the works at Disney Plus with Kathryn Hahn as lead
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Disney Plus has started working on a spin-off show to hit the series ''WandaVision'', centering on actor Kathryn Hahn's character Agatha Harkness.

''WandaVision'', which debuted on Disney Plus in January this year to positive reviews, was the first show to come out of Disney-owned Marvel Studios' highly successful superhero franchise Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The show featured Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision, the two superheroes living their ideal suburban lives in the town of Westview, New Jersey but they soon begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Hahn played Agatha Harkness, the nosy neighbor and the main adversary of Wanda and Vision.

According to Variety, Hahn would reprise the role in the spin-off series, which is described by sources as a dark comedy.

However, exact plot details remain under wraps. Jac Schaeffer, the head writer of ''WandaVision'' who has an overall deal with Marvel and Disney's 20th Television, will pen the script.

Hahn will next feature in Showtime's ''The Comeback Girl'', in which she will essay the role of legendary comedian Joan Rivers.

The actor is also a part of the cast of filmmaker Rian Johnson's much-awaited ''Knives Out 2''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021