Jake Gyllenhaal to headline Sam Hargrave's superhero movie 'Prophet'

Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal is teaming up with Extraction director Sam Hargrave for superhero movie Prophet.Based on writer Rob Liefelds Image comic book series, the project comes from Studio8.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-10-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 10:23 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal is teaming up with ''Extraction'' director Sam Hargrave for superhero movie ''Prophet''.

Based on writer Rob Liefeld’s Image comic book series, the project comes from Studio8. It will be directed by Hargrave from a script adapted by Marc Guggenheim, reported Deadline.

Gyllenhaal will play John Prophet, a man conscripted by Germans near the end of World War II and subjected to scientific experiments that gave him superhuman strength.

The movie will see Prophet volunteering for a German experiment near the end of World War II in order to feed his family. ''After a bombing buries him alive and traps him underground for 20 years, he reawakens in 1965, where things are not great for Prophet.

''The world has moved on without him, his daughter resents him, and KGB agents are after him to create super-soldiers from his blood,'' the official plotline read.

''Prophet'' will be produced by Studio 8’s Jeff Robinov and John Graham along with Prime Universe Films’ Adrian Askarieh, Rob Liefield, and Brooklyn Weaver.

Gyllenhaal currently features in Antoine Fuqua-directed ''The Guilty'', which released on Netflix earlier this month. He will next star in Michael Bay’s crime drama ''Ambulance'', co-starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Hargrave made his feature directorial debut with Chris Hemworth-starrer ''Extraction'' and is currently working on the sequel to the hit Netflix movie.

