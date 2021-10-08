Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra reveals she loves touring with husband Nick Jonas

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is loving life on the road with husband and singer Nick Jonas.

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is loving life on the road with husband and singer Nick Jonas. As per People magazine, while taking part in the inaugural episode of the new Victoria's Secret podcast, 'VS Voices Podcast', the 39-year-old actor opened up about what it is like touring across the globe with her beau.

Explaining that she was at first unsure about how she would react to travelling around and living mostly in a vehicle, Priyanka said, "I do love a tour bus." "I'm used to being in trailers that don't move, right? As an actor ... you're not supposed to sleep in a trailer, eat in a trailer. Like, I only know that you do that on a road trip, not when you're working and have to wake up and do your job," she continued.

Priyanka added, "But my husband was convincing and we did it in Europe and I was like, 'This ... is so amazing.'" "It's like a home on wheels and I actually slept like a baby. I felt like I rocked to sleep," the actor further said.

VS Voices Podcast is hosted by an award-winning broadcaster, photographer and a member of the inaugural VS Collective, Amanda de Cadenet. In addition to Priyanka, the first season of the podcast will feature conversations with dynamic women in the industry and other members of the VS Collective.

Meanwhile, in August, Nick kicked off his Remember This Tour with his brothers and bandmates, The Jonas Brothers, in Las Vegas. At the time, the musician posted a photo of a cake that Priyanka had decorated with the word "congrats" and a photo of the brothers, Nick, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. "Thanks @priyankachopra you're the best. Wish you were here," he wrote with the post.

"I love you baby," Priyanka then wrote on her own Instagram Story, reposting the photo of the cake. "This tour will be one to remember!" Last month, Priyanka also celebrated Nick on his 29th birthday, posting a photo of herself giving the birthday boy a hug from behind as he kissed her on the cheek.

"Love of my life. Here's wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby.. Thank you for being you," Priyanka wrote in the caption. Priyanka, who most recently starred in and produced the Oscar-nominated feature 'The White Tiger', will next be seen in the features 'The Matrix 4' and 'Text for You', along with the Russo Brothers' 'Citadel' series. (ANI)

