Left Menu

Hanna Season 3: Goodfellas’ Ray Liotta joins cast as new villain

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 08-10-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 11:19 IST
Hanna Season 3: Goodfellas’ Ray Liotta joins cast as new villain
Ray Liotta's recent film “The Many Saints of Newark” distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures was released on September 22, 2021. Image Credit: Ray Liotta / Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

The action-thriller drama Hanna will be back with its third run on Amazon Prime video. No wonder fans are waiting for it; more so because they believe the third season is going to answer many of the cliffhangers from the earlier seasons. The renewal for Hanna Season 3 was announced during the lockdown period on July 3, 2020. As a result, the production was delayed. However, the principal photography started on February 2021 in Prague, Czech Republic.

The filming is still underway. After the completion of the filming, it might take another six months for the post-production work. The official release date is yet to be announced, but we can expect Hanna Season 3 to be released by early 2022 or mid-2022.

Meanwhile, Ray Liotta is joining the cast of Amazon Prime Video's Hanna Season 3. He will play the part of a new villain, named Gordon Evans, reported EW. Ray Liotta is famous for his role as Henry Hill on Martin Scorsese's classic 1990 drama "Goodfellas." His recent film "The Many Saints of Newark" distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures was released on September 22, 2021, and was theatrically released in the United States on October 1, 2021. The film received mostly positive reviews from critics.

In an interview with EW, creator David Farr tells, "For someone of my generation, cinema was where it was at, and Ray Liotta was, and always will be, a true icon of cinema."

"The final moment of Goodfellas, Ray closing the door, saying farewell to a whole generation of gangsters and gangster movies, sad and bitter and still violent, is unforgettable. For three decades to pass and now to work with Ray and for him to bring all the same simmering threat and yet with it a real humanity and love, it's been a real thrill for me. And the guy's tremendous fun too. Thank you, Ray."

Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles) Season 2 ends with Hanna arriving in Barcelona to save Gelder from Sandy. But Sandy has killed Gelder and Clara escapes with Kat, Gelder's daughter. Following Gelder's murder, Carmichael arrives in Barcelona. Hanna, Clara, and Kat hide in a hillside villa. Hanna returns to the hotel and recovers Gelder's target list.

Marissa helps Hanna to find the list. Before returning with Marissa to help in destroying Utrax, Hanna tells Clara to reunite with her mother. Hanna Season 3 will continue from the end of Season 2.

Esmé Creed-Miles and Mireille Enos are returning to play as Hanna and Marissa Wiegler in Hanna Season 3. The other cast members to return include Dermot Mulroney (as John Carmichael), Áine Rose Daly (Sandy Phillips), Joel Kinnaman (Erik Heller), and Cherrelle Skeete (Terri Miller).

We currently do not have any official updates on the release date and trailer for season 3. Devdiscourse will keep updating on Hanna Season 3 as soon as any official information is revealed. Stay tuned for more entertainment news!

Also Read: Shtisel American remake: Updates on current status & everything we know

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021