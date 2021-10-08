Hanna Season 3: Goodfellas’ Ray Liotta joins cast as new villain

The action-thriller drama Hanna will be back with its third run on Amazon Prime video. No wonder fans are waiting for it; more so because they believe the third season is going to answer many of the cliffhangers from the earlier seasons. The renewal for Hanna Season 3 was announced during the lockdown period on July 3, 2020. As a result, the production was delayed. However, the principal photography started on February 2021 in Prague, Czech Republic.

The filming is still underway. After the completion of the filming, it might take another six months for the post-production work. The official release date is yet to be announced, but we can expect Hanna Season 3 to be released by early 2022 or mid-2022.

Meanwhile, Ray Liotta is joining the cast of Amazon Prime Video's Hanna Season 3. He will play the part of a new villain, named Gordon Evans, reported EW. Ray Liotta is famous for his role as Henry Hill on Martin Scorsese's classic 1990 drama "Goodfellas." His recent film "The Many Saints of Newark" distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures was released on September 22, 2021, and was theatrically released in the United States on October 1, 2021. The film received mostly positive reviews from critics.

In an interview with EW, creator David Farr tells, "For someone of my generation, cinema was where it was at, and Ray Liotta was, and always will be, a true icon of cinema."

"The final moment of Goodfellas, Ray closing the door, saying farewell to a whole generation of gangsters and gangster movies, sad and bitter and still violent, is unforgettable. For three decades to pass and now to work with Ray and for him to bring all the same simmering threat and yet with it a real humanity and love, it's been a real thrill for me. And the guy's tremendous fun too. Thank you, Ray."

Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles) Season 2 ends with Hanna arriving in Barcelona to save Gelder from Sandy. But Sandy has killed Gelder and Clara escapes with Kat, Gelder's daughter. Following Gelder's murder, Carmichael arrives in Barcelona. Hanna, Clara, and Kat hide in a hillside villa. Hanna returns to the hotel and recovers Gelder's target list.

Marissa helps Hanna to find the list. Before returning with Marissa to help in destroying Utrax, Hanna tells Clara to reunite with her mother. Hanna Season 3 will continue from the end of Season 2.

Esmé Creed-Miles and Mireille Enos are returning to play as Hanna and Marissa Wiegler in Hanna Season 3. The other cast members to return include Dermot Mulroney (as John Carmichael), Áine Rose Daly (Sandy Phillips), Joel Kinnaman (Erik Heller), and Cherrelle Skeete (Terri Miller).

We currently do not have any official updates on the release date and trailer for season 3. Devdiscourse will keep updating on Hanna Season 3 as soon as any official information is revealed. Stay tuned for more entertainment news!

