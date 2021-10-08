Left Menu

'Call My Agent: Bollywood' to debut on October 29 on Netflix

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 12:03 IST
''Call My Agent: Bollywood'', the Indian adaptation of the popular French series, will premiere on Netflix on October 29, the streaming platform announced Friday.

Starring Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor and Soni Razdan, the Indian version will follow ''four savvy, street smart talent agents manage fragile star egos and real human emotions to save their agency from closure after the sudden death of the founder''.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia, the project was announced last October.

The original workplace comedy, which was titled ''Dix Pour Cent'' in French, was created by Fanny Herrero and showrun by Cedric Klapisch.

Netflix released the first trailer of the series and it gives a hilarious and refreshing glimpse into the glamorous world of Bollywood, the ups, the downs, and everything that goes into building the stars of today.

''Call My Agent: Bollywood'' is written by Abbas & Hussein Dalal and directed by Shaad Ali of ''Saathiya'' and ''Bunty Aur Babli'' fame.

The show will feature special appearances by an array of Bollywood personalities, including Farah Khan, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff and Dia Mirza.

Ali said the Indian adaptation of ''Call My Agent'' is a project which is ''close to my heart''.

''It was a huge responsibility to be mindful of the original screenplay that has been such a success and yet have my own stamp on the adaptation. Each component of this show has been thought through with intricacy - right from the casting to the cameos,'' the director said in a statement.

''Each of us, included in this project, have poured their heart and soul into it and I cannot wait to show the audiences the satirical world of showbiz through my lens. Rajat, Ayush, Aahana and Soni share such a brilliant chemistry with each other that shooting with them has been a riot,'' he added.

Original series ''Dix Pour Cent'', a reference to the 10 per cent talent agents make from their clients' deals, has already been adapted for audiences in Turkey and the UK.

