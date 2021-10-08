Left Menu

Daniel Craig makes surprise visit at 'No Time to Die' theater screening

It was a surprise for people who turned up at the AMC theater in Burbank, CA on Thursday night for the screening of 'No Time to Die'.

It was a surprise for people who turned up at the AMC theater in Burbank, CA on Thursday night for the screening of 'No Time to Die'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, they were treated to a surprise visit from 007 himself, or rather, actor Daniel Craig and his co-star Rami Malek.

'No Time to Die', which marks Craig's fifth and final turn playing the big screen's most famous spy, was the first of numerous Hollywood tentpoles whose release was delayed again and again due to the pandemic. MGM and EON Productions waited until they could open the tentpole exclusively in cinemas, even though it meant holding off for more than 18 months, versus making the movie available immediately in the home.

Directed by Cary Fukunaga, 'No Time to Die' cast also includes Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes and Christoph Waltz, alongside series newcomers Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch and Malek. As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'No Time to Die' is being distributed in North America by United Artists Releasing and by Universal, where the big-budget film opened to USD 121 million last weekend from its first 54 markets. (ANI)

