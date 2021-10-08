Blake Shelton to release his wedding day song for Gwen Stefani

American singer-songwriter has put his love for wife Gwen Stefani into a song, and he's ready to share that proudly with the world. According to People magazine, the country star and the 'No Doubt' alum tied the knot back in July, and while appearing on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', Shelton shared his excitement for fans to hear the original song he created for Stefani to perform on their wedding day to be widely released.

When talking about writing their own vows for their wedding, Shelton said, "Gwen is always, she is constantly on my ass about I should be writing more songs. 'How come you don't write more songs?' And I have gotten lazy about it over the years." "And so I decided, well, I'll step up and come up with something, and I did it," he said, explaining that the song he created for the nuptials, and added, "We Can Reach the Stars," will be on the upcoming deluxe edition of his Body Language album out later this year.

The singer continued, "I'm excited for people to hear it. A lot of people have asked about it since they found out that I did that. We're excited about it. I want people to hear it. I mean, my God, I married Gwen Stefani. I want everybody to hear that! That's the ultimate bragging rights." On the 'Today' show after the wedding, co-host Carson Daly opened up about attending the couple's weekend nuptials which he officiated, and how the pair expressed their love for one another through their vows.

Carson recalled, "At the wedding, Gwen starts and she wrote this [speech] saying, 'Since I was a little girl, blah blah blah' and she crushes [it], not a dry eye in the church. It was so perfect that I said to Blake when she was done, 'Top that, buddy.' " Shelton then told the crowd that Stefani has "always" given him a hard time about not writing enough songs, so he penned one specifically for the occasion.

"Guitar comes in, stool, next thing you know, he wrote her a song, and he sings her a song, while he's crying, that he wrote specifically for her. 'Reach the Star,' I think it was called. Not a dry eye in the house. That was a highlight." Carson shared. Though, as per People magazine, Carson said Shelton's song for the special moment was "a hit," he explained to his 'Today' co-hosts that he was not sure if it will ever see the light of day. He said the song would "put everybody in the wedding at that moment. You will be transformed onto that hilltop in the middle of Oklahoma." (ANI)

