Left Menu

R Balki's new film poster, title to be unveiled on Guru Dutt's death anniversary

The much-awaited motion poster and title of 'Padman' filmmaker R Balki's new film will be unveiled on legendary actor Guru Dutt's death anniversary on October 10.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-10-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 21:39 IST
R Balki's new film poster, title to be unveiled on Guru Dutt's death anniversary
R Balki. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The much-awaited motion poster and title of 'Padman' filmmaker R Balki's new film will be unveiled on legendary actor Guru Dutt's death anniversary on October 10. R Balki's upcoming thriller has been in the news for a while now. With a powerful ensemble cast, a lot has already been written about the movie in the media.

While fans await more news on the film, the filmmaker is set to unveil the motion poster and title of his new movie on the death anniversary of the iconic legend Guru Dutt. A source close to the development revealed, "R Balki has decided to announce the motion poster and title of his new film on 10th October, which is also Guru Dutt's death anniversary. He will be announcing the movie on the day as a tribute to one of the greatest and original artists behind and before the camera."

The movie is slated to be a first in the genre for R Balki who is famous for helming movies like 'Padman', 'Paa', 'Shamitabh', 'Cheeni Kum' and more. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021