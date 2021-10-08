R Balki's new film poster, title to be unveiled on Guru Dutt's death anniversary

The much-awaited motion poster and title of 'Padman' filmmaker R Balki's new film will be unveiled on legendary actor Guru Dutt's death anniversary on October 10. R Balki's upcoming thriller has been in the news for a while now. With a powerful ensemble cast, a lot has already been written about the movie in the media.

While fans await more news on the film, the filmmaker is set to unveil the motion poster and title of his new movie on the death anniversary of the iconic legend Guru Dutt. A source close to the development revealed, "R Balki has decided to announce the motion poster and title of his new film on 10th October, which is also Guru Dutt's death anniversary. He will be announcing the movie on the day as a tribute to one of the greatest and original artists behind and before the camera."

The movie is slated to be a first in the genre for R Balki who is famous for helming movies like 'Padman', 'Paa', 'Shamitabh', 'Cheeni Kum' and more. (ANI)

