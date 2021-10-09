Left Menu

Cruise drugs case: NCB searches film producer Imtiyaz Khatri's premises in Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Saturday conducted searches at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri here in connection with the seizure of drugs from a cruise ship, an official said.The Mumbai zonal unit of the NCB began the searches at Khatris residence and office in Bandra here this morning, he said.Khatris name cropped up during the interrogation of the accused persons, who were earlier arrested in the drugs seizure case, the official said, adding that the NCB has been cracking down on the drug peddlers and suppliers in the metropolis.

09-10-2021
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday conducted searches at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri here in connection with the seizure of drugs from a cruise ship, an official said.

''The Mumbai zonal unit of the NCB began the searches at Khatri's residence and office in Bandra here this morning,'' he said.

Khatri's name cropped up during the interrogation of the accused persons, who were earlier arrested in the drugs seizure case, the official said, adding that the NCB has been cracking down on the drug peddlers and suppliers in the metropolis. Based on a tip-off that a party was to take place on board the ship, an NCB team had raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise last Saturday and claimed to have recovered drugs. A total of 18 persons have been arrested in the case, including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

