Ralph Fiennes to headline world premiere of David Hare's 'Straight Line Crazy'

Actor Ralph Fiennes is set to play New York City power broker Robert Moses in London world premiere of writer David Hares Straight Line Crazy.Nicholas Hytner has directed the play which will premiere at Londons The Bridge theatre in March next year.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-10-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 11:40 IST
Ralph Fiennes Image Credit: Flickr
Actor Ralph Fiennes is set to play New York City power broker Robert Moses in London world premiere of writer David Hare's ''Straight Line Crazy''.

Nicholas Hytner has directed the play which will premiere at London's The Bridge theatre in March next year. According to Variety, Fiennes stars as Robert Moses, who for 40 years, was the most powerful man in New York. Though never elected to office, he manipulated those who were through a mix of guile, charm and intimidation. The play is described as "an account of the life of a man whose iron will exposed the weakness of democracy in the face of charismatic conviction.'' Performances are scheduled from March 16 through June 18, 2022. "Straight Line Crazy" reunites Fiennes, Hare and Hytner who previously collaborated on "Beat the Devil''.

Fiennes' other theatre credits include ''The Four Quartets'', ''King Lear'', ''Hamlet'', ''Ivanov'', ''God of Carnage'' and ''Faith Healer''. The English actor's latest movie outing is James Bond film "No Time to Die,'' which is currently in cinemas globally.

