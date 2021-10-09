Rohit Bose Roy and Aindrita Ray are excited about their next project, Sanak - Ek Junoon

What happens when you get offered the chance to live your dream, but at the cost of your morals? Mahesh Bhatt & Vikram Bhatt Present - Sanak Ek Junoon, directed by Krishna Bhatt, which stars Rohit Bose Roy and Aindrita Ray in the lead.

Hungry to taste the thrill of power and success, this story sees a small-town ambitious couple get trapped in a vicious loop of ineffable acts.

The cast of the show expressed their excitement on their social media handles, announcing their next project and here's what they had to say.

Sanak - Ek Junoon will stream for free exclusively on MX Player

