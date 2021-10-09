Left Menu

PTI | India | Updated: 09-10-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 11:54 IST
Rohit Bose Roy and Aindrita Ray are excited about their next project, Sanak - Ek Junoon
Aindrita Ray Image Credit: Wikimedia
What happens when you get offered the chance to live your dream, but at the cost of your morals? Mahesh Bhatt & Vikram Bhatt Present - Sanak Ek Junoon, directed by Krishna Bhatt, which stars Rohit Bose Roy and Aindrita Ray in the lead.

Hungry to taste the thrill of power and success, this story sees a small-town ambitious couple get trapped in a vicious loop of ineffable acts.

The cast of the show expressed their excitement on their social media handles, announcing their next project and here's what they had to say.

Rohit Bose Roy: https://www.instagram.com/p/CUwUHC1BOLK/?utm_medium=share_sheet Aindrita Ray: https://www.instagram.com/p/CUwT-WasQ42/?utm_medium=copy_link Sanak - Ek Junoon will stream for free exclusively on MX Player, stay tuned to this space for more.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

