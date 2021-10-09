Left Menu

Christopher Nolan casts Cillian Murphy in ‘Oppenheimer’, announces 2023 release

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-10-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 12:15 IST
Christopher Nolan casts Cillian Murphy in ‘Oppenheimer’, announces 2023 release
Christopher Nolan Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

Celebrated filmmaker Christopher Nolan has roped in actor Cillian Murphy to play the lead role of American physicist J Robert Oppenheimer in his upcoming historical epic.

Titled "Oppenheimer'', the film will focus on the life of the physicist whose role in running the Los Alamos Laboratory and involvement in the Manhattan Project has led him to be dubbed as the "father of the atomic bomb." Universal Pictures is producing the project, which marks Murphy and Nolan's fourth collaboration after "Batman Begins'', ''Inception'' and ''Dunkirk''.

''Oppenheimer'' is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer" by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The film is written by Nolan and he also produces along with Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven.

"Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas' films have shattered the limits of what cinematic storytelling can achieve. We are thrilled to be working alongside them on this exceptional and extraordinary project and are grateful for their shared passion and commitment to the theatrical experience,'' said Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman, Donna Langley. Like Nolan's previous films "Dunkirk" and "The Dark Knight," the upcoming movie will also be shot with IMAX cameras.

Production will begin in early 2022. Universal Pictures will distribute "Oppenheimer" theatrically worldwide and will release the film in North American theatres on July 21, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021