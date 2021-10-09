Netflix orders 'That '70s Show' spinoff 'That '90s Show'

'That '70s Show' is getting the spinoff treatment. Netflix has recently ordered 'That '90s Show', a spinoff of the hit Fox sitcom 'That '70s Show'. As per Variety, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played parents Red and Kitty Forman in the original series, are set to return in 'That '90s Show'.

Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of the show, which will be a multi-cam sitcom like the original. In the new series, it's 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place, WI, kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Original series creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner and their daughter Lindsey Turner are onboard as writers and executive producers, with 'That 70's Show' alum Gregg Mettler also writing in addition to serving as executive producer and showrunner.

Smith and Rupp will executive produce in addition to starring. Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner of The Carsey-Werner Company, who executive produced the original show, will also executive produce the follow-up project. 'That '70s Show' debuted on Fox in 1998, running for eight seasons and 200 episodes. It chronicled a group of teenage friends growing up in a fictional Wisconsin town.

The show served as an early starring vehicle for actors like Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Danny Masterson, Ashton Kutcher, and Wilmer Valderrama. Along with Rupp and Smith, the rest of the cast also included Don Stark, Tonya Roberts, and Tommy Chong. This is not the first time several 'That '70s Show' stars have found themselves together at Netflix. Masterson and Kutcher later went on to star in the Netflix comedy series 'The Ranch'. Rupp, Smith, and Valderrama all made appearances on the series during its run. (ANI)

