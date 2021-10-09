Book of true stories of 'ordinary Indians' to release on Oct 18

A new anthology filled with heartwarming and spirited stories of resolve, love, faith, entrepreneurship and compassion from across India will be released on October 18, announced publishing house Penguin Random House India (PRHI) on Saturday.

''The Book of Hope: Extraordinary Stories of Ordinary Indians'', curated by The Better India, a digital media platform focussed on positive stories, is currently available on pre-order on all major e-commerce websites.

''The Better India has consistently showcased some of the most inspiring people in this country. Our stories have been loved by millions and we're so happy to now bring them in the form of this book with Penguin. This is a book that you can hold and treasure and be inspired by, and marvel at the incredible ingenuity and determination of our fellow citizens,'' said Dhimant Parekh and Anuradha Kedia, co-founders of The Better India.

It includes life stories of Sameer Sewak, a pilot turned chef; Sushant Divgikar, a celebrated LGBTQIA+ activist; and assistant sub inspector Rajesh Kumar -- people who found love, overcame loss, worked towards achieving their dreams or bravely confronted unfair societal norms.

According to the publishers, the book is a ''talisman'', a ''reminder that in the end, we can overcome anything as long as we have hope''.

''The last two years have brought technology smack into our homes and lives. Boundaries between work and leisure blurred and each passing day seemed to bring nothing but more terrible news. It’s thus an honour to publish The Better India’s collection of some of the most heart-warming and inspirational stories,'' said Shreya Punj, commissioning editor at PRHI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)