Durga puja celebrated by people cutting across religions: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday described Durga puja as a festival that is celebrated by people cutting across religions.

Banerjee, who had been inaugurating community pujas since October 6, interacted with Chhau dancers of Purulia, during the day, at Bhabanipur 75 Pally pandal, and said that the artistes have made the state proud with their cultural performances across the country and abroad.

''Bhabanipur is the melting pot of different religions and communities. It thus represents Bengal and India. Durga puja is celebrated by people cutting across religions. Let us celebrate the spirit of harmony and amity during this festive season,'' she said.

The CM recently won bypoll from Bhabanipur assembly seat by a huge margin.

The TMC boss, who praised the intricate and colourful artwork at pandal by artisans from Purulia, also tried her hand at playing the traditional 'Dhamsa' (drum) from Junglemahal region, as the handful people who gathered there cheered for her.

''The Chhau dancers are part of the rich tapestry of Bengal's cultural milieu. They make us proud in the country and abroad,'' she said.

Later, the CM also inaugurated Bakulbagan, Padmapukur, Chakraberia puja pandals. She, once again, appealed to people to wear masks and avoid crowding at the pandals, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

