Left Menu

Rakesh Roshan, Kangana Ranaut all praise for Rekha on her 67th birthday

Even though veteran star Rekha is not officially on social media, her fans and members of Bollywood have flooded all platforms with birthday wishes.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-10-2021 10:15 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 10:15 IST
Rakesh Roshan, Kangana Ranaut all praise for Rekha on her 67th birthday
Rekha (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Even though veteran star Rekha is not officially on social media, her fans and members of Bollywood have flooded all platforms with birthday wishes. Taking to Instagram Story, Kangana Ranaut posted a heartfelt wish for Rekha calling her 'Godmother'.

"Happy birthday to my Godmother dear Rekha ji...epitome of grace, elegance and beauty," she wrote. Alongside the note, Kangana shared a throwback image of her sharing smiles with Rekha. In the image, the two can be seen wearing beautiful silk sarees.

Rekha's 'Khoon Bhari Maang' co-star and director Rakesh Roshan, too wished, her on her birthday. "Rekha ji, I wish all the birthday wishes you make comes true in every way, stay blessed alwaysHAPPY BIRTHDAY," he wrote on Instagram.

Born Bhanurekha Ganesan, Rekha started her career as a child actress in Telugu films such as 'Inti Guttu' (1958) and 'Rangula Ratnam' (1966). In 1970, she made her Hindi debut with the film 'Sawan Bhadon'. With her ageless beauty and graceful presence, Rekha has appeared in around 180 films and has received many accolades throughout her career. 'Umraao Jaan', 'Silsila', 'Khoobsurat', and 'Khoon Bhari Maang' are some of the memorable movies of Rekha. She was recently seen as a guest on 'Indian Idol'. She even lent her voice to one of the promos of 'Bigg Boss 15'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global
3
OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

 China
4
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021