Entertainment News Roundup: Tanzanian novelist Gurnah wins 2021 Nobel for depicting impact of colonialism, migration; Adele says she wrote the upcoming album for her son and more

Tanzanian novelist Gurnah wins 2021 Nobel for depicting impact of colonialism, migration

Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature "for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee," the award-giving body said on Thursday. Based in Britain and writing in English, Gurnah, 72, joins Nigeria's Wole Soyinka as the only two non-white writers from sub-Saharan Africa ever to win what is widely seen as the world's most prestigious literary award.

Adele says she wrote the upcoming album for her son

Adele said she recorded her upcoming fourth album to explain her divorce to her young son, as the British singer prepares to make her musical comeback. In what Vogue magazine said was her first interview in five years, the singer-songwriter described the record, which follows her 2015 Grammy Award-winning "25", as "sensitive".

Italy's Turin to host Eurovision song contest in 2022

The Italian city of Turin will host the 2022 Eurovision song contest, one of the world's largest televised events, marking its return to Italy after 31 years, the event's organizers said on Friday. Eurovision said in a statement on its website that Italy was awarded the right to stage next year's event after the Italian band Maneskin won the 2021 edition in Rotterdam.

From cars to 'ARMY bombs': Chip crunch creeps into K-pop world

As top K-pop bands get ready to go back on stage or live to stream new shows after being sidelined by the pandemic, their fans discover the global chip crisis has also caught up with the world of catchy tunes, glitzy outfits, and elaborate dance routines. Lightsticks, a must-have accessory for hard-core enthusiasts of South Korean pop, have become pricier and harder to get due to the shortage that has hit production of anything from smartphones to cars.

Kristen Stewart brings Princess Diana film 'Spencer' to London

American actress Kristen Stewart premiered drama "Spencer" at the London Film Festival on Thursday, saying she was excited to bring her portrayal of the late Princess Diana to British audiences. The 31-year-old has won rave reviews for her performance in the movie. Set over three days, it follows Diana as she reluctantly heads to Sandringham House for a Christmas gathering with the British royals as her marriage to Prince Charles crumbles.

Odeon sells 1 million James Bond tickets in Britain and Ireland

Just over 1 million tickets have been sold for the latest James Bond movie at Odeon cinemas in Britain and Ireland, the chain said on Friday, in the latest sign that "No Time to Die" is helping boost a sector hit badly by COVID-19 closures. The latest installment is the highest attended film since "Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker" in 2019, with roughly half of attendees going to a cinema for the first time since the pandemic, Odeon said on Friday.

