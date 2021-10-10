Odd News Roundup: Bosnian builds rotating house so that his wife has diversified view

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 10:30 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Bosnian builds rotating house so that his wife has diversified view

Seeking to please his wife who had wished for a more diversified view from their family house, a Bosnian self-taught innovator has built a rotating house, allowing her to watch a rising sun in one moment and passers-by in the next. "I've got tired of her complaints and frequent refurbishing of our family house and I said: I'll build you a rotating house so you can spin it as you wish," Vojin Kusic, 72, told Reuters, standing in front of his new house that attracts the attention of visitors.

