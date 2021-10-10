Left Menu

Fans remember ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh on his 10th death anniversary

It's been 10 long years since Jagjit Singh passed away and the world is still mourning the loss of the ghazal maestro.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-10-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 10:40 IST
Fans remember ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh on his 10th death anniversary
Late Jagjit Singh (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It's been 10 long years since Jagjit Singh passed away and the world is still mourning the loss of the ghazal maestro. On the 10th death anniversary of Jagjit Singh, several fans took to social media to pay homage to the late artist.

From sharing pictures to uploading their favourite ghazals of Jagjit Singh, fans remembered him in their own special ways. "Paying my sincerest and most heartfelt homage to the music King Jagjit Singh Ji on his death anniversary. His renditions always touch the heart's chords and make the listener feel ecstasy. May his name and fame be eternal," a Twitter user wrote.

"I had a dream, a weird one- wanted to be in a concert where Jagjit Singh ji would sing only for me. I guess we all have felt his songs always resonated to our lives and hit our deepest nerves. Hubby then, booked the VIP seats for a show in houston back in 2003 and said I am not," another one tweeted. Political party Congress has also paid tribute to Jagjit Singh.

"We remember Jagjit Singh on his death anniversary. He is known as the king of ghazals and is famous among many generations across the globe for his music and has made the country proud in front of the world throughout his music career," a tweet read on the official Twitter handle of Congress party. Jagjit Singh, who was a recipient of Padma Bhushan, passed away on October 10, 2011. He was 70 when he breathed his last.

Apart from a mine house of ghazals that redefined the genre in the modern Indian music scene, Jagjit Singh left behind memorable hits in Bollywood that include 'Hothon Se Chhoo Lo Tum' ('Prem Geet'), 'Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe ho' ('Arth'), 'Chitthi Na Koi Sandes' ('Dushman'), and 'Koi Fariyaad' ('Tum Bin'). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global
3
OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

 China
4
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021