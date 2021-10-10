Kim Kardashian, Kanye West spotted together ahead of her first 'SNL' hosting gig

Left Menu

American TV personality Kim Kardashian and estranged husband Kanye West were recently spotted leaving the Ritz Carlton hotel in New York City ahead of the reality star's hosting duties.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-10-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 11:12 IST
American TV personality Kim Kardashian and estranged husband Kanye West were recently spotted leaving the Ritz Carlton hotel in New York City ahead of the reality star's hosting duties. According to Fox News, she wore a puffy pink coat and matching pink gloves. Kardashian accessorized the attire with silver sparkly heels and black sunglasses. The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, who will make her first appearance as host of 'Saturday Night Live' later this evening, wore her hair in her customary slicked back up-do.

Meanwhile, West could be seen dressed in all-black. Kardashian's family, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian have also been spotted in NYC ahead of the hosting debut for their sister. She has reportedly been taking her hosting role "very seriously. She feels a lot of pressure. She wants to wow the audience," a source told People magazine.

a source told People magazine. It's a huge deal for her," the source added. Despite the impending divorce, West has reportedly been giving Kardashian advice on her hosting job. The musician has appeared on 'SNL' as a musical guest seven times.

Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February after reports surfaced claiming the two had separated. She addressed the divorce during a 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' reunion in June. "I honestly don't think I would even say it here on TV but it was not one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision," Kardashian told host Andy Cohen at the time, as per Fox News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

