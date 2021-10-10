Vivian D'Sena, Eisha Singh team up for show 'Sirf Tum'

TV stars Vivian D'Sena and Eisha Singh have signed on to feature on the upcoming Colors show ''Sirf Tum'', the channel announced on Sunday.

According to the makers, the drama will portray the story of two lovers who are poles apart - Ranveer (D'Sena) and Suhani (Singh).

Singh, who has starred on shows like ''Ishq Ka Rang Safed'' (2015) and ''Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani'', said ''Sirf Tum'' showcases a love story that will appeal to audiences of all ages.

''Suhani is a beautiful, strong-willed character and I truly feel blessed to get a chance to play her. ''A terrific cast and crew have been assembled for 'Sirf Tum', who are all ready to bring the magic on your TV screens. Years after 'Ishq Ka Rang Safed', it feels amazing to be back in the Colors family once again with 'Sirf Tum,''' the 22-year-old said in a statement.

D'Sena, 33, is known to star on shows like ''Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani'', ''Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon'' and ''Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki''. More details about the show are awaited.

