Entertainment News Roundup: Adele says she wrote upcoming album for her son

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Adele says she wrote upcoming album for her son

Adele said she recorded her upcoming fourth album to explain her divorce to her young son, as the British singer prepares to make her musical comeback. In what Vogue magazine said was her first interview in five years, the singer-songwriter described the record, which follows her 2015 Grammy Award-winning "25", as "sensitive".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)