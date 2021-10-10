Left Menu

'Even today everyone is crazy about you': Madhuri Dixit in birthday note to Rekha

Actor Madhuri Dixit penned a heartwarming note for the eternal beauty of Indian cinema- Rekha as she turned a year older on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 20:26 IST
Madhuri Dixit, Rekha (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking to her Twitter handle, Madhuri shared a throwback picture featuring herself with Rekha from the sets of her dance reality show 'Dance Deewane'.

Sharing the picture, she tweeted, "In aankho ki masti ke mastane hazaro hain. Ajj bhi har koi apka deewana hai Rekha Ji. App sada yu muskurati rahe. (There are thousands of lovers of the fun of these eyes. Even today everyone is crazy about you Rekha ji. Always keep smiling like this.) I wish you a very happy birthday. Stay safe and healthy!" For the unversed, Rekha and Madhuri have shared screen space in the 2001 crime drama movie 'Lajja'. Produced and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film was based on the plight of women and feminism in India.

Several other celebrities such as Shabana Azmi, Rakesh Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, and more shared their heartfelt wishes for the birthday girl. Rekha started her career as a child actress in Telugu films such as 'Inti Guttu' (1958) and 'Rangula Ratnam' (1966). In 1970, she made her Hindi debut with the film 'Sawan Bhadon'. With her timeless beauty and graceful presence, Rekha has appeared in around 180 films and has received many accolades throughout her career.

'Umraao Jaan', 'Silsila', 'Khoobsurat', and 'Khoon Bhari Maang' are some of the memorable movies of Rekha. She was recently seen as a guest on 'Indian Idol'. She even lent her voice to one of the promos of 'Bigg Boss 15'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

