Pak NGO installs plaques to honour Faiz, other stalwarts in Lahore

A non-governmental organisation in Pakistan on Sunday installed plaques of five more ''extra-ordinary'' persons, including noted Urdu poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz, at the places associated with them in different vicinities of Lahore to pay tribute to them.

The Lahore Sangat, which is working to remember and pay tribute to outstanding personalities, has so far installed 30 plaques to honour outstanding personalities like freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai, novelist Amrita Pritam and Maharaj Ghulam Hussain Kathak at the places where they lived and worked.

It has put up distinctive blue enamel plaques in their memory. It has a plan to install plaques of some 150 such people.

On Sunday, the plaque of well-known poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz was installed at the place of his residence on the Empress Road. Plaques of Mian Iftikharuddin, founder of the Pakistan Times; leading female broadcaster and educationist Satnam Mahmood and Syed Imtiaz Ali Taj, a writer and dramatist, were also installed.

Faiz (1911-1984) was a poet and author in Urdu and Punjabi languages. He was one of the most celebrated writers of the Urdu language in Pakistan. The Lahore Sangat has listed down outstanding painters, writers, poets, architects, craftsmen, storytellers, actors, scholars, revolutionaries, philosophers, jurists, cooks, weavers, embroiderers, doctors, saints, mystics, musicians, singers, freedom fighters, dancers, sportsmen, travellers and journalists, a spokesperson for the Sangat said.

