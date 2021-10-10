Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra wishes Rekha on birthday with legend's iconic song

Wishes are pouring in from every corner as Indian cinema's legendary actor Rekha turned a year older on Sunday. Global star Priyanka Chopra also wished the veteran by sharing one of her iconic songs on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 22:17 IST
Priyanka Chopra, Rekha (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Wishes are pouring in from every corner as Indian cinema's legendary actor Rekha turned a year older on Sunday. Global star Priyanka Chopra also wished the veteran by sharing one of her iconic songs on social media. Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka shared a short music video clip of Rekha's iconic song 'Salaam-E-Ishq' from the movie 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar'. This track sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is one of those evergreen songs that is still etched in the heart of every movie buff and Rekha's fans.

Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "Happy Birthday Icon! Celebrating the incredible Rekha Ji." On a related note, Priyanka and Rekha have shared screen space in the Indian superhero film series 'Krrish' that also starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead role.

Several other celebrities such as Madhuri Dixit, Shabana Azmi, Rakesh Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, and more shared their heartfelt wishes for the birthday girl. Rekha started her career as a child actress in Telugu films such as 'Inti Guttu' (1958) and 'Rangula Ratnam' (1966). In 1970, she made her Hindi debut with the film 'Sawan Bhadon'. With her timeless beauty and graceful presence, Rekha has appeared in around 180 films and has received many accolades throughout her career.

'Umraao Jaan', 'Silsila', 'Khoobsurat', and 'Khoon Bhari Maang' are some of the memorable movies of Rekha. She was recently seen as a guest on 'Indian Idol'. She even lent her voice to one of the promos of 'Bigg Boss 15'. (ANI)

