Kannada actor Sathyajith dies

Noted Kannada film actor Sathyajith died in a hospital here on Sunday following prolonged illness, family sources said.He was 72. He has worked with iconic actors of the Kannada film industry such as Rajkumar, Ambareesh and Vishnuvardhan.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-10-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 22:35 IST
Noted Kannada film actor Sathyajith died in a hospital here on Sunday following prolonged illness, family sources said.

He was 72. Satyajith was his screen name, whereas his actual name was Syed Nizamuddin.

The actor who made a mark with his debut movie 'Ankush' in Hindi in 1986 with Nana Patekar, had acted in more than 600 movies.

His prominent movies were Yuddha Kanda, Mandyada Gandu, Police Story, Shiva Mecchida Kannappa, Nyayakkagi Nanu, Sangharsha, Apthamithra and Padma Vyuha.

The seasoned artist had donned various roles ranging from villain to comedian. He has worked with iconic actors of the Kannada film industry such as Rajkumar, Ambareesh and Vishnuvardhan.

