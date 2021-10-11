Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Adele says she wrote upcoming album for her son; 'No Time to Die' Debuts Slightly Behind Expectations With $56 Million

In what Vogue magazine said was her first interview in five years, the singer-songwriter described the record, which follows her 2015 Grammy Award-winning "25", as "sensitive".

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'No Time to Die' Debuts Slightly Behind Expectations With $56 Million

"No Time to Die," the latest installment in the James Bond franchise, debuted to $56 million at the domestic box office, a result that fell somewhat short of expectations and signals that even one of the most storied brands in film history is still being forced to contend with a moviegoing landscape that has been dramatically altered by the pandemic. Heading into the weekend, "No Time to Die was projected to make $60 million to $70 million in its first three days of release. Though not a disaster, the film's final weekend total was expected to be higher because it received positive reviews and represented Daniel Craig's final outing as the stylish secret agent.

Adele says she wrote upcoming album for her son

Adele said she recorded her upcoming fourth album to explain her divorce to her young son, as the British singer prepares to make her musical comeback. In what Vogue magazine said was her first interview in five years, the singer-songwriter described the record, which follows her 2015 Grammy Award-winning "25", as "sensitive".

