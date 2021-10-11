Entertainment News Roundup: Clooney goes for kindness with new movie 'The Tender Bar'; Box Office: 'No Time to Die' Debuts Slightly Behind Expectations With $56 Million

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Clooney goes for kindness with new movie 'The Tender Bar'

George Clooney is back behind the camera for "The Tender Bar", a coming-of-age story starring Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan. The feature film, Clooney's eighth as director, is based on the memoirs of American author J.R. Moehringer, who found substitutes for his absent father at his uncle Charlie's New York pub.

Box Office: 'No Time to Die' Debuts Slightly Behind Expectations With $56 Million

"No Time to Die," the latest installment in the James Bond franchise, debuted to $56 million at the domestic box office, a result that fell somewhat short of expectations and signals that even one of the most storied brands in film history is still being forced to contend with a moviegoing landscape that has been dramatically altered by the pandemic. Heading into the weekend, "No Time to Die was projected to make $60 million to $70 million in its first three days of release. Though not a disaster, the film's final weekend total was expected to be higher because it received positive reviews and represented Daniel Craig's final outing as the stylish secret agent.

